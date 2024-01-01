$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
SLT
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Iridium Metallic
- Interior Colour Leather, Jet Black, Heat and Cooled, Interior Trim
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 150,779 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/325 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 has the following options: ENGINE, 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) -inc: aluminum block construction, (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 Ib-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm, more than 300 Ib-ft of torque from 2000 to 5800 rpm), FlexFuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (STD), Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, pulse washers, Windows, power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down, express down on all other windows, Wheelhouse liners, rear, Wheel trim, 45.7 cm x 21.6 cm (18") polished aluminum, Wheel arch moldings, black, Universal Home Remote, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive -inc: tow/haul mode, cruise grade braking, powertrain grade braking, Transfer case, electronic AutoTrac with rotary dial controls, and Trailering package -inc: trailer hitch, 7-pin & 4-pin connectors, (4) blunt cut wires in the instrument panel harness to accommodate installation of an aftermarket trailer brake controller. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
