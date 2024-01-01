Menu
Check out this 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 5.3L/325 engine will keep you going. This GMC Sierra 1500 has the following options: ENGINE, 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) -inc: aluminum block construction, (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 Ib-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm, more than 300 Ib-ft of torque from 2000 to 5800 rpm), FlexFuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (STD), Windshield wipers and washers -inc: intermittent wiper system, pulse washers, Windows, power front and rear -inc: driver express up/down, express down on all other windows, Wheelhouse liners, rear, Wheel trim, 45.7 cm x 21.6 cm (18) polished aluminum, Wheel arch moldings, black, Universal Home Remote, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive -inc: tow/haul mode, cruise grade braking, powertrain grade braking, Transfer case, electronic AutoTrac with rotary dial controls, and Trailering package -inc: trailer hitch, 7-pin & 4-pin connectors, (4) blunt cut wires in the instrument panel harness to accommodate installation of an aftermarket trailer brake controller. See it for yourself at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

150,779 KM

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

150,779KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Iridium Metallic
  • Interior Colour Leather, Jet Black, Heat and Cooled, Interior Trim
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 150,779 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Split Bench Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 5.3L V8 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) -inc: aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 Ib-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm more than 300 Ib-ft of torque from 2000 to 5...

2014 GMC Sierra 1500