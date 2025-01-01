$29,900+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 114,740 KM
Vehicle Description
💪 Just Arrived! 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Crew Cab – Low Mileage V8 Power! 💪
If you're looking for a powerful, well-equipped, and low-mileage full-size pickup, this 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Crew Cab is the one! With only 114,700 km, this truck offers rugged capability, premium comfort, and legendary GMC durability—perfect for work or play.Performance & Capability:
🔹 5.3L V8 Engine – 355 HP & 383 lb-ft of torque
🔹 6-Speed Automatic Transmission – Smooth & responsive shifts
🔹 4x4 Drivetrain – Ready for any terrain or weather conditions
🔹 Towing Capacity: Up to 9,500 lbs (when properly equipped)
🔹 Fuel Efficiency: Approx. 13L/100km combined
✔ SLT Trim – Premium leather interior, heated seats, & power-adjustable driver’s seat
✔ Crew Cab Configuration – Spacious interior with room for the whole crew
✔ Tonneau Cover & Bedliner – Protects your cargo & truck bed
✔ Two Sets of Wheels & Tires – Ready for year-round performance
✔ Touchscreen Infotainment with Bluetooth & Navigation – Stay connected on the road
✔ Bose Premium Sound System – Crystal-clear audio for every drive
✔ Only 114,700 km – Incredibly Low Mileage for the Year!
✔ Includes a 3-Month Warranty for Added Peace of Mind – Extended warranties available!
✔ Clean & Well-Maintained – A solid service history you can trust
✔ Awaiting Mechanical Fitness Assessment & Full Detailing – Fresh photos coming soon!
This hard-to-find, low-mileage V8 Sierra SLT Crew Cab won’t last long! Whether you need a capable work truck or a reliable daily driver, this Sierra is built to perform. Book your appointment today!
📍 Fagan Family Automotive – By Appointment Only
🌐 www.faganauto.ca
📢 AMVIC Licensed Dealer – All Prices plus GST
