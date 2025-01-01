Menu
<p><strong>💪 Just Arrived! 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Crew Cab – Low Mileage V8 Power! 💪</strong></p><p>If youre looking for a <strong>powerful, well-equipped, and low-mileage full-size pickup</strong>, this <strong>2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT Crew Cab</strong> is the one! With <strong>only 114,700 km</strong>, this truck offers <strong>rugged capability, premium comfort, and legendary GMC durability</strong>—perfect for work or play.</p><h3><strong>Performance & Capability:</strong></h3><p>🔹 <strong>5.3L V8 Engine</strong> – 355 HP & 383 lb-ft of torque<br />🔹 <strong>6-Speed Automatic Transmission</strong> – Smooth & responsive shifts<br />🔹 <strong>4x4 Drivetrain</strong> – Ready for any terrain or weather conditions<br />🔹 <strong>Towing Capacity:</strong> Up to <strong>9,500 lbs</strong> (when properly equipped)<br />🔹 <strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> Approx. <strong>13L/100km combined</strong></p><h3><strong>Key Features & Extras:</strong></h3><p>✔ <strong>SLT Trim</strong> – Premium leather interior, heated seats, & power-adjustable driver’s seat<br />✔ <strong>Crew Cab Configuration</strong> – Spacious interior with room for the whole crew<br />✔ <strong>Tonneau Cover & Bedliner</strong> – Protects your cargo & truck bed<br />✔ <strong>Two Sets of Wheels & Tires</strong> – Ready for year-round performance<br />✔ <strong>Touchscreen Infotainment with Bluetooth & Navigation</strong> – Stay connected on the road<br />✔ <strong>Bose Premium Sound System</strong> – Crystal-clear audio for every drive</p><h3><strong>Additional Highlights:</strong></h3><p>✔ <strong>Only 114,700 km – Incredibly Low Mileage for the Year!</strong><br />✔ <strong>Includes a 3-Month Warranty for Added Peace of Mind</strong> – Extended warranties available!<br />✔ <strong>Clean & Well-Maintained</strong> – A solid service history you can trust<br />✔ <strong>Awaiting Mechanical Fitness Assessment & Full Detailing</strong> – Fresh photos coming soon!</p><p>This <strong>hard-to-find, low-mileage V8 Sierra SLT Crew Cab won’t last long!</strong> Whether you need a capable work truck or a reliable daily driver, this Sierra is built to perform. <strong>Book your appointment today!</strong></p><p> </p><p>📍 <strong>Fagan Family Automotive – By Appointment Only</strong><br />🌐 <a href=http://www.faganauto.ca/>www.faganauto.ca</a><br />📢 <strong>AMVIC Licensed Dealer – All Prices plus GST</strong></p>

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

114,740 KM

Details

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

12345084

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-437-6026

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
114,740KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GTU2VEC5EG304438

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 114,740 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Fagan Family Automotive

Fagan Family Automotive

1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

