$26,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab Short Box Denali
2014 GMC Sierra 1500
4WD Crew Cab Short Box Denali
Location
Fagan Family Automotive
1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-437-6026
Sale
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 3GTU2WEJ0EG460228
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3G460228
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Fagan Family Automotive
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab Short Box Denali 0 $26,900 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Odyssey EX-L RES 182,941 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Tiguan 191,706 KM $15,900 + tax & lic
Email Fagan Family Automotive
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fagan Family Automotive
1122 40 Ave NE #120, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
Call Dealer
403-437-XXXX(click to show)
$26,900
+ taxes & licensing
Fagan Family Automotive
403-437-6026
2014 GMC Sierra 1500