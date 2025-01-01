Menu
Details Features

12431467

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Sale

Used
VIN 3GTU2WEJ0EG460228

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3G460228
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

