Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

140,300 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

403-256-4960

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Sierra 1500

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

Base

Watch This Vehicle

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

Base

Location

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

403-256-4960

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

140,300KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8294808
  • Stock #: 22061A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22061A
  • Mileage 140,300 KM

Vehicle Description

2WD Double Cab Standard Box, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V6 4.3L/262

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Conventional Spare Tire
ENGINE 4.3L V6 ECOTEC3 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING (VVT) -inc: aluminum block construction FlexFuel capability capable of running on unleaded or up to 85% ethanol (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

2019 Ford Mustang GT
 21,892 KM
$44,995 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 Laramie
 67,785 KM
$37,995 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 61,933 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

Call Dealer

403-256-XXXX

(click to show)

403-256-4960

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory