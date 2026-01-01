Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday January 27.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 16289 <br/>Lot #: 654 <br/>Reserve Price: $3,950 <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2014 GMC Terrain

212,786 KM

Details Description

$3,950

+ GST
Make it Yours

2014 GMC Terrain

SLE

Watch This Vehicle
13508981

2014 GMC Terrain

SLE

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 13508981.777329507?w=160&h=120&q=80&oid=25741
  2. 13508981
  3. 13508981
  4. 13508981
  5. 13508981
  6. 13508981
  7. 13508981
  8. 13508981
  9. 13508981
  10. 13508981
  11. 13508981
  12. 13508981
  13. 13508981
  14. 13508981
  15. 13508981
  16. 13508981
  17. 13508981
  18. 13508981
  19. 13508981
  20. 13508981
  21. 13508981
  22. 13508981
  23. 13508981
  24. 13508981
  25. 13508981
  26. 13508981
  27. 13508981
  28. 13508981
  29. 13508981
  30. 13508981
  31. 13508981
  32. 13508981
  33. 13508981
  34. 13508981
  35. 13508981
  36. 13508981
  37. 13508981
Contact Seller

$3,950

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
212,786KM
VIN 2GKFLWE32E6246316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16289
  • Mileage 212,786 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday January 27.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 16289
Lot #: 654
Reserve Price: $3,950
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Calgary, AB
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan 207,858 KM $4,500 + GST
Used 2013 BMW 535xi for sale in Calgary, AB
2013 BMW 535xi 164,684 KM $8,900 + GST
Used 2014 Jeep Compass North Edition for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Jeep Compass North Edition 321,292 KM $CALL + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,950

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2014 GMC Terrain