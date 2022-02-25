Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 GMC Terrain

124,100 KM

Details Description Features

$16,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-291-0891

Contact Seller
2014 GMC Terrain

2014 GMC Terrain

SLE BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2014 GMC Terrain

SLE BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH

Location

Auto House

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

403-291-0891

  1. 8447889
  2. 8447889
  3. 8447889
  4. 8447889
  5. 8447889
  6. 8447889
  7. 8447889
  8. 8447889
  9. 8447889
  10. 8447889
  11. 8447889
  12. 8447889
  13. 8447889
  14. 8447889
  15. 8447889
  16. 8447889
  17. 8447889
Contact Seller

$16,988

+ taxes & licensing

124,100KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8447889
  • Stock #: 105557
  • VIN: 2GKFLVEK8E6105557

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 124,100 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 GMC TERRAIN SLE WITH 124100 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CD, RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOW LOCKS, AND MORE

Vehicle Features

ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD),All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2016 Ford Mustang GT...
 52,141 KM
$42,988 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 EXPRES...
 121,520 KM
$26,988 + tax & lic
2015 Audi Q7 3.0L TD...
 148,369 KM
$31,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Sundridge

3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7

Call Dealer

403-291-XXXX

(click to show)

403-291-0891

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory