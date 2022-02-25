$16,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-291-0891
2014 GMC Terrain
2014 GMC Terrain
SLE BACKUP CAMERA BLUETOOTH
Location
Auto House
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7
403-291-0891
$16,988
+ taxes & licensing
124,100KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8447889
- Stock #: 105557
- VIN: 2GKFLVEK8E6105557
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 124,100 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 GMC TERRAIN SLE WITH 124100 KMS, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, CD, RADIO, AC, POWER WINDOW LOCKS, AND MORE
Vehicle Features
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD),All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Auto House
Auto House
Auto House Sundridge
3312 26 St NE, Calgary, AB T1Y 4T7