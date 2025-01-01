Menu
2014 GMC Yukon

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.CGET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!- INSTANT APPROVALS!!- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGECALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!AMVIC LICENSED DEALEROnce we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individuals credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018

2014 GMC Yukon

195,737 KM

Details Description Features

$17,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 GMC Yukon

AWD 4dr Denali| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Watch This Vehicle
12263170

2014 GMC Yukon

AWD 4dr Denali| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

Contact Seller

$17,988

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
195,737KM
VIN 1GKS2EEF7ER181053

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 195,737 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
CUP HOLDERS
DRIVER INFORMATION CENTER
Assist handles
Coat hooks
Heater
Theft-deterrent system

Media / Nav / Comm

antenna

Power Options

Power

Exterior

Fog Lamps

Safety

Air Bags
Side Blind Zone Alert
Rear Park Assist with audible warning
Tire Pressure Monitor System air pressure sensors in each tire with pressure display in Driver Information Center (does not apply to spare tire)
AND

Suspension

Suspension

Comfort

storage bin

Convenience

engine temperature

Mechanical

All-Wheel Drive
SUSPENSION PACKAGE
GVWR
Trailering equipment
Auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Powertrain grade braking

Additional Features

Steering
AWD
Stabilitrak
Exhaust
Recovery Hooks
Floor Covering
Oil pressure
voltmeter
key-in-ignition
fuel level
transfer case
alternator
liftgate
Visors
MIRRORS
PEDALS
door trim
ENGINE
brakes
fascia
steering column
Tools
External Engine Oil Cooler
SEATS
DIFFERENTIAL
Instrumentation
WINDOWS
4-wheel antilock
Defogger
Glass
3.42 ratio
4-wheel disc
blackwall
tilt-wheel
Tire Carrier
armrests
adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock
odometer with trip odometer
Tire
Cooling
aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
front round halogen
programmable
Vehicle
Audio system feature
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren)
Rear axle
outside heated power-adjustable
rear-window electric
heavy-duty locking rear
for child safety seats
padded with cloth trim
analog with speedometer
head curtain side-impact
seat-mounted side-impact
frame-mounted
spare P265/70R17 all-season
Wheel
heavy-duty air-to-oil
power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming
heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform
Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener
steel spare
front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar
rear multi-link with coil springs
PASS-Key III
Solar-Ray deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
dual-stage frontal
heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator
Warning tones headlamp on
color-keyed carpeting
Moldings
2 front
Heated Second Row
VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI
LIFTGATE WITH LIFTGLASS
160 amps
Padded
save time and gas by getting alternate routes
in some cases
receive traffic speed and drive-time information. Plus
you can use NavTraffic at the same time you're enjoying SiriusXM Satellite Radio. You'll find that once you start using NavTraffic
lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear
7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2 trailering receiver
mechanical jack and wheel wrench stored in rear quarter trim
Seat release
417 lb-ft of torque [562.9 N-m] @ 4300 rpm)
driver and right-front passenger for thorax and pelvic protection (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.)
see siriusxm.com/navtraffic.)
POWER SEAT RELEASE ONLY
SECOND ROW BENCH OR BUCKET
power with driver Express-Down and lockout features
power-adjustable for accelerator and brake (Includes memory function with (AN3) front bucket seats.)
Shale-colored
stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and Traction Control. Includes Electronic Trailer Sway Control and Hill Start Assist
driver and right-front passenger with Passenger Sensing System (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.)
17 (43.2 cm) full-size
front color-keyed
rear color-keyed
rear door system with rear-window wiper/washer
in front seating area
in second row seating area
driver and passenger-side in third row side trim
full-functionality included with temperature and compass
compass and outside temperature gauge
driver and passenger buckle up reminder and turn signal on
rear auxiliary with rear passenger heating ducts
side reflectors on rear doors
driver and passenger doors
front passenger and second row outboard
driver- and passenger-side rear seat and cargo area
behind driver-side rear quarter panel
integral in rear quarter glass
for all outboard seating positions with rollover sensor (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.)
body-color bodyside with bright inserts
body-color with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination. (Includes memory function and curb-tilt.)
rear power-operated controlled from front overhead console
remote key fob or button inside liftgate
NavTraffic is available in over 130 markets and works with your vehicle's navigation system to give you detailed traffic data right when you need it most - while you're driving. You'll avoid traffic tie-ups
you won't want to drive without it. (SiriusXM Satellite Radio and NavTraffic subscriptions sold separately or as a package after trial period. If you decide to continue your service at the end of your trial subscription
the plan you choose will automatically renew and bill at then-current rates until you call 1-866-635-2349 to cancel. See SiriusXM Customer Agreement for complete terms at siriusxm.com. NavTraffic available only in select markets. For more information
extends on rod includes corner storage pockets on back of visors
Active Fuel Management with E85 FlexFuel capability (403 hp [300.5 kW] @ 5700 rpm
Autoride Bi-state variable shock dampening and rear air-assisted load-leveling
includes automatic air level control
electronic automatic system (Not available on 2WD model.)
7300 lbs. (3311 kg) (Not available on 2WD models.)
Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound 10-speaker system

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 GMC Yukon