2014 GMC Yukon

Steering

AWD

Stabilitrak

Exhaust

Recovery Hooks

Floor Covering

Oil pressure

voltmeter

key-in-ignition

fuel level

transfer case

alternator

liftgate

Visors

MIRRORS

PEDALS

door trim

ENGINE

brakes

fascia

steering column

Tools

External Engine Oil Cooler

SEATS

DIFFERENTIAL

Instrumentation

WINDOWS

4-wheel antilock

Defogger

Glass

3.42 ratio

4-wheel disc

blackwall

tilt-wheel

Tire Carrier

armrests

adjustable with brake/transmission shift interlock

odometer with trip odometer

Tire

Cooling

aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe

driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

front round halogen

programmable

Vehicle

Audio system feature

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren)

Rear axle

outside heated power-adjustable

rear-window electric

heavy-duty locking rear

for child safety seats

padded with cloth trim

analog with speedometer

head curtain side-impact

seat-mounted side-impact

frame-mounted

spare P265/70R17 all-season

Wheel

heavy-duty air-to-oil

power-folding and driver-side auto-dimming

heavy-duty includes trailering hitch platform

Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener

steel spare

front coil-over-shock with stabilizer bar

rear multi-link with coil springs

PASS-Key III

Solar-Ray deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)

dual-stage frontal

heavy-duty air-to-oil integral to driver side of radiator

Warning tones headlamp on

color-keyed carpeting

Moldings

2 front

Heated Second Row

VORTEC 6.2L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V8 SFI

LIFTGATE WITH LIFTGLASS

160 amps

Padded

lockable outside spare winch-type mounted under frame at rear

7-wire harness with independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector and 2 trailering receiver

mechanical jack and wheel wrench stored in rear quarter trim

Seat release

417 lb-ft of torque [562.9 N-m] @ 4300 rpm)

driver and right-front passenger for thorax and pelvic protection (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.)

POWER SEAT RELEASE ONLY

SECOND ROW BENCH OR BUCKET

power with driver Express-Down and lockout features

power-adjustable for accelerator and brake (Includes memory function with (AN3) front bucket seats.)

Shale-colored

stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and Traction Control. Includes Electronic Trailer Sway Control and Hill Start Assist

driver and right-front passenger with Passenger Sensing System (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.)

17 (43.2 cm) full-size

front color-keyed

rear color-keyed

rear door system with rear-window wiper/washer

in front seating area

in second row seating area

driver and passenger-side in third row side trim

full-functionality included with temperature and compass

compass and outside temperature gauge

driver and passenger buckle up reminder and turn signal on

rear auxiliary with rear passenger heating ducts

side reflectors on rear doors

driver and passenger doors

front passenger and second row outboard

driver- and passenger-side rear seat and cargo area

behind driver-side rear quarter panel

integral in rear quarter glass

for all outboard seating positions with rollover sensor (Always use safety belts and child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.)

body-color bodyside with bright inserts

body-color with integrated turn signal indicators and ground illumination. (Includes memory function and curb-tilt.)

rear power-operated controlled from front overhead console

remote key fob or button inside liftgate

extends on rod includes corner storage pockets on back of visors

Active Fuel Management with E85 FlexFuel capability (403 hp [300.5 kW] @ 5700 rpm

Autoride Bi-state variable shock dampening and rear air-assisted load-leveling

includes automatic air level control

electronic automatic system (Not available on 2WD model.)

7300 lbs. (3311 kg) (Not available on 2WD models.)