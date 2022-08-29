$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 GMC Yukon
Denali
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
- Listing ID: 9094705
- Stock #: 22292A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 22292A
- Mileage 154,892 KM
Vehicle Description
Look at this 2014 GMC Yukon Denali. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 6.2L/378 engine will keep you going. This GMC Yukon comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L V8 -inc: sequential port fuel injection SFI, variable valve timing VVT, E85 flexfuel capable (STD), Windshield wipers and washers -inc: front intermittent wet-arm flat-blade wipers w/pulse washers, rear intermittent wiper w/washer, Windows, power with driver express-down and passenger lockout features, Wheels, 20" x 8.5" chrome aluminum -inc: 17" x 7.5" full size spare wheel, USB/iPod/MP3 input jack and audio connectivity, Universal home remote -inc: programmable garage door opener in overhead console, Trim level, convenience pkg comfort & decor, Transfer case, all-wheel drive, electronic, automatic system, full-time, Tow/haul, trailering equipment, heavy-duty -inc: hitch platform, 7-wire harness w/independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, 2" trailering receiver, (4) blunt cut wires in instrument panel harness to accommodate aftermarket trailer brake controller, and Tow/haul, cooler, auxiliary, heavy-duty, air-to-oil transmission oil cooler. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
Vehicle Features
