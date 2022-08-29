Menu
2014 GMC Yukon

154,892 KM

13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5

154,892KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 9094705
  Stock #: 22292A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
Vehicle Description

Look at this 2014 GMC Yukon Denali. Its Automatic transmission and Gas/Ethanol V8 6.2L/378 engine will keep you going. This GMC Yukon comes equipped with these options: ENGINE, VORTEC 6.2L V8 -inc: sequential port fuel injection SFI, variable valve timing VVT, E85 flexfuel capable (STD), Windshield wipers and washers -inc: front intermittent wet-arm flat-blade wipers w/pulse washers, rear intermittent wiper w/washer, Windows, power with driver express-down and passenger lockout features, Wheels, 20" x 8.5" chrome aluminum -inc: 17" x 7.5" full size spare wheel, USB/iPod/MP3 input jack and audio connectivity, Universal home remote -inc: programmable garage door opener in overhead console, Trim level, convenience pkg comfort & decor, Transfer case, all-wheel drive, electronic, automatic system, full-time, Tow/haul, trailering equipment, heavy-duty -inc: hitch platform, 7-wire harness w/independent fused trailering circuits mated to a 7-way sealed connector, 2" trailering receiver, (4) blunt cut wires in instrument panel harness to accommodate aftermarket trailer brake controller, and Tow/haul, cooler, auxiliary, heavy-duty, air-to-oil transmission oil cooler. Test drive this vehicle at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Tow Hooks
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
Luggage Rack
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Running Boards/Side Steps
Air Suspension
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Generic Sun/Moonroof
ENGINE VORTEC 6.2L V8 -inc: sequential port fuel injection SFI variable valve timing VVT E85 flexfuel capable (STD)
Requires Subscription

