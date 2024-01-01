Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 16.<br> SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.<br><br>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 40364 <br/>Lot #: <br/>Reserve Price: $29,000 <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee. <br/> * THREE SLIDES * TOY HAULER * ONAN 5500 GENERATOR * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2014 HEARTLAND RVS ROAD WARRIOR 425 RW

Details Description

$29,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 HEARTLAND RVS ROAD WARRIOR 425 RW

Watch This Vehicle

2014 HEARTLAND RVS ROAD WARRIOR 425 RW

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11891855
  2. 11891855
  3. 11891855
  4. 11891855
  5. 11891855
  6. 11891855
  7. 11891855
  8. 11891855
  9. 11891855
  10. 11891855
  11. 11891855
  12. 11891855
  13. 11891855
  14. 11891855
  15. 11891855
  16. 11891855
  17. 11891855
  18. 11891855
  19. 11891855
  20. 11891855
  21. 11891855
  22. 11891855
  23. 11891855
  24. 11891855
  25. 11891855
  26. 11891855
  27. 11891855
  28. 11891855
  29. 11891855
  30. 11891855
  31. 11891855
  32. 11891855
  33. 11891855
  34. 11891855
  35. 11891855
  36. 11891855
  37. 11891855
  38. 11891855
  39. 11891855
  40. 11891855
  41. 11891855
  42. 11891855
  43. 11891855
  44. 11891855
  45. 11891855
  46. 11891855
  47. 11891855
  48. 11891855
  49. 11891855
  50. 11891855
Contact Seller

$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
VIN 5SFCG4525EE279964

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION on Saturday November 16.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 40364
Lot #:
Reserve Price: $29,000
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Finance Repo: This vehicle has been seized or surrendered to a creditor or bankruptcy trustee.
* THREE SLIDES * TOY HAULER * ONAN 5500 GENERATOR *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2018 Ford Escape SE for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Ford Escape SE 108,330 KM $13,000 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf COMFORTLINE for sale in Calgary, AB
2019 Volkswagen Golf COMFORTLINE 136,314 KM $11,000 + tax & lic
Used 2021 RAM 1500 SPORT for sale in Calgary, AB
2021 RAM 1500 SPORT 50,596 KM $38,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2014 HEARTLAND RVS ROAD WARRIOR 425 RW