$21,997+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Honda Accord
LX
2014 Honda Accord
LX
Location
Crossroads Motors
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
403-804-6179
Sale
$21,997
+ taxes & licensing
Used
97,644KM
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1HGCR2F37EA806291
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,644 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2014 HONDA ACCORD-LX WITH ONLY 97,644 KMS, LOW KMS, BLUETOOTH,BACKUP CAMERA, ECON MODE, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS AND MORE!!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Crossroads Motors
2014 Honda Accord LX 97,644 KM $21,997 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Journey AWD 4dr GT 7 PASSENGER LEATHER SEATS HEATED SEATS 155,132 KM $16,997 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Classic Warlock BLUETOOTH BACKUP CAMERA LIFTED 117,586 KM $32,997 + tax & lic
Email Crossroads Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Crossroads Motors
2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2
Call Dealer
403-804-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$21,997
+ taxes & licensing
Crossroads Motors
403-804-6179
2014 Honda Accord