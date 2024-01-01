Menu
<p>2014 HONDA ACCORD-LX WITH ONLY 97,644 KMS, LOW KMS, BLUETOOTH,BACKUP CAMERA, ECON MODE, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS AND MORE!!</p><p> </p><p> </p>

2014 Honda Accord

97,644 KM

$21,997

+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Accord

LX

2014 Honda Accord

LX

Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-804-6179

Sale

$21,997

+ taxes & licensing

Used
97,644KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1HGCR2F37EA806291

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,644 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 HONDA ACCORD-LX WITH ONLY 97,644 KMS, LOW KMS, BLUETOOTH,BACKUP CAMERA, ECON MODE, USB/AUX, CD/RADIO, HEATED SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, POWER SEATS AND MORE!!

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

403-804-6179

$21,997

+ taxes & licensing

Crossroads Motors

403-804-6179

2014 Honda Accord