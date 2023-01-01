Menu
2014 Honda Civic

104,239 KM

$17,999

$17,999

Crossroads Motors

403-804-6179

2014 Honda Civic

LX-1 Owner, Low KM, 3M

LX-1 Owner, Low KM, 3M

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

403-804-6179

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,999

104,239KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10012953
  • Stock #: CM044408
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F4XEH044408

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,239 KM

Vehicle Description

Low KM, Sedan, Fuel efficient and always regarded as a consumer best buy. Easy to drive with an automatic transmission, traction control, air-conditioned cabin, power windows, power door locks, cruise control, a premium audio system with secondary fingertip audio controls located on the steering wheel and remote keyless entry. Well suited for any commute, daily driving around town, weekend adventures and extended road trips. Super clean and fully serviced, this Honda is ready for immediate delivery.

*** CREDIT REBUILDING SPECIALISTS ***

APPROVED AT WWW.CROSSROADSMOTORS.CA

INSTANT APPROVAL! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED, SPECIALIZING IN CREDIT REBUILD PROGRAMS

All VEHICLES INSPECTED---FINANCING & EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE---ALL CREDIT APPROVED ---CAR PROOF AND INSPECTION AVAILABLE ON ALL VEHICLES.WE ARE LOCATED AT 1710 21 ST N.E. FOR A TEST DRIVE PLEASE CALL 403-764-6000 OR FOR AFTER HOUR INQUIRIES PLEASE CALL 403-804-6179

 

FAST APPROVALS 

Thumbs up Icon

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Crossroads Motors

Crossroads Motors

1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7

