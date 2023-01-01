2014 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $17,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 4 , 2 3 9 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10012953

10012953 Stock #: CM044408

CM044408 VIN: 2HGFB2F4XEH044408

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Beige

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 104,239 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.