2014 Honda Civic
LX-1 Owner, Low KM, 3M
Location
Crossroads Motors
1710 21 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 5A7
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10012953
- Stock #: CM044408
- VIN: 2HGFB2F4XEH044408
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,239 KM
Vehicle Description
Low KM, Sedan, Fuel efficient and always regarded as a consumer best buy. Easy to drive with an automatic transmission, traction control, air-conditioned cabin, power windows, power door locks, cruise control, a premium audio system with secondary fingertip audio controls located on the steering wheel and remote keyless entry. Well suited for any commute, daily driving around town, weekend adventures and extended road trips. Super clean and fully serviced, this Honda is ready for immediate delivery.
Vehicle Features
