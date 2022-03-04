2014 Honda Civic

$8,900 + taxes & licensing 2 0 3 , 4 4 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8459577

8459577 Stock #: 34577

34577 VIN: 2HGFB2F43EH028857

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 34577

Mileage 203,444 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.