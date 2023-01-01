Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>AMVIC Licensed Business </div><div><br></div>

2014 Honda CR-V

177,571 KM

Details Description Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Honda CR-V

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Honda CR-V

Touring

Location

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-455-1534

  1. 1702225718
  2. 1702225729
  3. 1702225745
  4. 1702225757
  5. 1702225696
  6. 1702225775
  7. 1702225785
  8. 1702225696
  9. 1702225798
  10. 1702225695
  11. 1702225696
  12. 1702225696
  13. 1702225696
  14. 1702225696
  15. 1702225696
  16. 1702225696
  17. 1702225695
  18. 1702225696
  19. 1702225696
  20. 1702225696
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
177,571KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H97EH111483

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1483
  • Mileage 177,571 KM

Vehicle Description

AMVIC Licensed Business 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car Clinic

Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 213,647 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Buick Regal 4dr Sdn CXL w/1SA *Ltd Avail* for sale in Calgary, AB
2011 Buick Regal 4dr Sdn CXL w/1SA *Ltd Avail* 87,186 KM $9,800 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Nissan Micra 4dr HB AUTO SV for sale in Calgary, AB
2015 Nissan Micra 4dr HB AUTO SV 181,298 KM $7,500 + tax & lic

Email Car Clinic

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Clinic

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

Call Dealer

403-455-XXXX

(click to show)

403-455-1534

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Car Clinic

403-455-1534

Contact Seller
2014 Honda CR-V