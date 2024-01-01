$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda CR-V
EX
Location
Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Calgary
13103 Lake Fraser Dr SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5
403-256-4960
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,325 KM
Vehicle Description
Come see this 2014 Honda CR-V EX. Its Automatic transmission and Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine will keep you going. This Honda CR-V has the following options: Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic -inc: grade logic control, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Tires: P225/65R17 102T All-Season, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, and Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs. Stop by and visit us at Capital Chevrolet Buick GMC Inc., 13103 Lake Fraser Drive SE, Calgary, AB T2J 3H5.
