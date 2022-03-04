Menu
2014 Honda Fit

120,734 KM

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

2014 Honda Fit

2014 Honda Fit

5dr HB Auto LX/Bluetooth

2014 Honda Fit

5dr HB Auto LX/Bluetooth

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

120,734KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8601791
  • Stock #: 04119
  • VIN: lucge8h5xe3004119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 04119
  • Mileage 120,734 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style and class? Look at our Pre-Owned 2014 HONDA FIT LX (Pictured in photo) options including Keyless Entry, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows./Air /Tilt /Cruise/Bluetooth Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians and a 1 year extended warranty package.. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto has proudly served Calgary for over 20 years, helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
DUAL AIRBAG

Buy From Home Available

Email Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

