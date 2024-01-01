Menu
Car Zone is pleased to offer this immaculate One Owner 2014 AWD Honda Pilot Touring with 25 documented service records with Car Fax. This amazing family vehicle is fully loaded with power heated leather seats, rear heated seats and climate, 3rd row to fit 8, rear entertainment, dual climate and much more! Be the first one to come in and take her for test drive, you wont be disappointed!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE, BOOK AN ASSESSMENT TODAY!

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer.

2014 Honda Pilot

220,120 KM

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Pilot

4WD 4dr Touring

2014 Honda Pilot

4WD 4dr Touring

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 8
  • Mileage 220,120 KM

Car Zone is pleased to offer this immaculate One Owner 2014 AWD Honda Pilot Touring with 25 documented service records with Car Fax. This amazing family vehicle is fully loaded with power heated leather seats, rear heated seats and climate, 3rd row to fit 8, rear entertainment, dual climate and much more! Be the first one to come in and take her for test drive, you wont be disappointed!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE, BOOK AN ASSESSMENT TODAY!

Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car Zone Today!

Thanks for viewing our Car Zone inventory. All of our vehicles come fully detailed with a Carfax and a mechanical fitness assessment. Drive this home today! Easy financing options. All credit welcome. APPLY NOW We even take trades. Same day approvals at CARZONECALGARY or visit us in person at 2036 36 Street SE Calgary for a hassle free test drive. Let our friendly team of experts book an appointment with you and show you the Car Zone difference! AMVIC licensed dealer. 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

