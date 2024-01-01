Menu
Account
Sign In
Need a vehicle that has style? Look at our Pre-Owned 2014 HYUNDAI SANTA FE PREMIUM AWD (Pictured in photo) options: All wheel drive system including Heated Seats, Heated steering, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows. Am/Fm stereo Cd player/Air /Tilt /Cruise/comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price thats ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, thats why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

126,178 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 4dr BLUETOOTH/HEATED SEAT & STEERING WHEEL

Watch This Vehicle
12000133

2014 Hyundai Santa Fe

Sport AWD 4dr BLUETOOTH/HEATED SEAT & STEERING WHEEL

Location

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

403-261-5892

Contact Seller

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,178KM
VIN 5XYZUDLAXEG229357

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BB9357
  • Mileage 126,178 KM

Vehicle Description

Need a vehicle that has style? Look at our Pre-Owned 2014 HYUNDAI SANTA FE PREMIUM AWD (Pictured in photo) options: All wheel drive system including Heated Seats, Heated steering, Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Power Windows. Am/Fm stereo Cd player/Air /Tilt /Cruise/comes with 6 month power train warranty with options to extend. Smooth ride at a great price that's ready for your test drive. Fully inspected and given a clean bill of health by our technicians. Fully detailed on the interior and exterior so it feels like new to you. There should never be any surprises when buying a used car, that's why we share our Mechanical Fitness Assessment and Carfax with our customers, so you know what we know. Bonnybrook Auto sales is helping thousands find quality used vehicles at prices they can afford. If you would like to book a test drive, have questions about a vehicle or need information on finance rates, give our friendly staff a call today! Bonnybrook auto sales is proudly one of the few car dealerships that have been serving Calgary for over Twenty years. /TRADE INS WELCOMED/ Amvic Licensed Business. Due to the recent increase for used vehicles. Demand and sales combined with the U.S exchange rate, a lot vehicles are being exported to the U.S. We are in need of pre-owned vehicles. We give top dollar for your trades. We also purchase all makes and models of vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Safety

Power Brakes
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Additional Features

Cloth Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Used 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr BLUETOOTH/HEATED SEAT & STEERING WHEEL for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport AWD 4dr BLUETOOTH/HEATED SEAT & STEERING WHEEL 126,178 KM $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Nissan Maxima 4dr 3.5 SV/LEATHER/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF/BACKUP CAM for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 Nissan Maxima 4dr 3.5 SV/LEATHER/NAVIGATION/SUNROOF/BACKUP CAM 196,134 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Xterra 4WD 4dr Auto PRO-4X/BLUETOOTH for sale in Calgary, AB
2012 Nissan Xterra 4WD 4dr Auto PRO-4X/BLUETOOTH 215,404 KM $14,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Bonnybrook Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bonnybrook Auto Sales

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

244-40 AVE NE, Calgary, AB T2E 2M7

Call Dealer

403-261-XXXX

(click to show)

403-261-5892

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bonnybrook Auto Sales

403-261-5892

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Santa Fe