2014 Hyundai Tucson

$12,990 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 5 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7450634

7450634 Stock #: 19513

19513 VIN: KM8JT3AF5EU892323

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Stock # 19513

Mileage 82,500 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Power Steering, ABS, Rear Defrost, Automatic Headlights, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Door Locks, Power Mirror(s), Tires - Front All-Season, Heated Mirrors, Wheel Covers, Temporary Spare Tire, Daytime Running Lights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, F...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.