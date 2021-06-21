Menu
2014 Hyundai Tucson

82,500 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ tax & licensing
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2014 Hyundai Tucson

2014 Hyundai Tucson

GL w/ 6 SPEED / LOW KMS

2014 Hyundai Tucson

GL w/ 6 SPEED / LOW KMS

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

82,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7450634
  Stock #: 19513
  VIN: KM8JT3AF5EU892323

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Stock # 19513
  Mileage 82,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This ONE OIWNER Hyundai Tucson GL comes loaded with a fuel efficient and reliable 2.0L motor, 6 speed manual transmission, power windows / locks / mirrors, air conditioning, keyless entry with factory alarm, cruise control, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, heated seats, 60/40 split folding rear seats, projector headlights, LED daytime running lights, many safety features including antilock disc brakes / traction & stability control / side curtain airbags and much more!!

Vehicle Features

Power Steering, ABS, Rear Defrost, Automatic Headlights, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Power Door Locks, Power Mirror(s), Tires - Front All-Season, Heated Mirrors, Wheel Covers, Temporary Spare Tire, Daytime Running Lights, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, F...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

