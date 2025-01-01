Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span>Clean carfax</span></p><p>We are an AMVIC Licensed Dealership - Red Mile Motors, located at 311 36 AVE SE, Calgary. </p><p>All our vehicles come with a mechanical fitness assessment report. Finance is available for everyone including new commers. We consider all trade ins. Please reach out to us for more info  825 982<span> 1111<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1738626087526_7211873306385541 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></span></p>

2014 Hyundai Veloster

163,578 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Hyundai Veloster

3dr Cpe Man Turbo

Watch This Vehicle
12161943

2014 Hyundai Veloster

3dr Cpe Man Turbo

Location

Red Mile Motors

#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7

825-982-1111

Contact Seller

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
163,578KM
VIN KMHTC6AE9EU193312

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # 193312
  • Mileage 163,578 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean carfax

We are an AMVIC Licensed Dealership - Red Mile Motors, located at 311 36 AVE SE, Calgary. 

All our vehicles come with a mechanical fitness assessment report. Finance is available for everyone including new commers. We consider all trade ins. Please reach out to us for more info  825 982 1111

Vehicle Features

Interior

Immobilizer
PERIMETER ALARM
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Rigid cargo cover
Front centre armrest w/storage
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Heated Leather Steering Wheel
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Rear cupholder
Mini overhead console w/storage
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
4-Way Passenger Seat
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Leather Gear Shifter Material
2 12V DC Power Outlets and 1 120V AC Power Outlet
Digital/Analog Appearance

Safety

Rear Parking Sensors
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Exterior

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Rocker Panel Extensions
Black grille w/body-colour surround
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Black Side Windows Trim
Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Mechanical

Front-wheel drive
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Sport tuned suspension
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
110 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
4.47 Axle Ratio
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
50 L Fuel Tank
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 1.6L 16-Valve Turbo 4-Cylinder GDI DOHC -inc: Dual Continuously Variable Valve Timing (D-CVVT)

Media / Nav / Comm

Window grid antenna
digital signal processor
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

4-way adjustable front passenger seat w/adjustable head restraint
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/adjustable head restraints
Tires: P215/40R18 Silica -inc: compact spare (T125/80D16)
driver's seat height adjustable (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket
driver's seat power lumbar support
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Wheels: 18 x 7.5J Aluminum Alloy w/Chrome Accents
Seat Integrated Console w/Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Red Mile Motors

Used 2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 4MATIC 4dr GLE 550 for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class 4MATIC 4dr GLE 550 148,509 KM $25,988 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Armada 4WD 4DR PLATINUM EDITION for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Nissan Armada 4WD 4DR PLATINUM EDITION 133,155 KM $16,988 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Infiniti QX60 AWD 4dr for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Infiniti QX60 AWD 4dr 225,000 KM $9,988 + tax & lic

Email Red Mile Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Red Mile Motors

Red Mile Motors

#10 40 Hopewell Way N.E., Calgary, AB T3G 5H7

Call Dealer

825-982-XXXX

(click to show)

825-982-1111

Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Red Mile Motors

825-982-1111

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Veloster