2014 Infiniti Q50

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,988 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 5 2 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7854336

7854336 Stock #: GTS8693

GTS8693 VIN: JN1BV7AR7EM706563

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GTS8693

Mileage 95,525 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Daytime Running Lights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Remote Trunk Release Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Passenger Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Premium Sound System CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Climate Control Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.