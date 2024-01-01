Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JUNE 11.<BR>**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 20798 - LOT #: 786 - RESERVE PRICE: $8,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLES TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVERS LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WELL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.<BR/><BR/>WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2014 Infiniti QX60

186,929 KM

Details Description

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Infiniti QX60

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Infiniti QX60

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 11375225
  2. 11375225
  3. 11375225
  4. 11375225
  5. 11375225
  6. 11375225
  7. 11375225
  8. 11375225
  9. 11375225
  10. 11375225
  11. 11375225
  12. 11375225
  13. 11375225
  14. 11375225
  15. 11375225
  16. 11375225
  17. 11375225
  18. 11375225
  19. 11375225
  20. 11375225
  21. 11375225
  22. 11375225
  23. 11375225
  24. 11375225
  25. 11375225
  26. 11375225
  27. 11375225
  28. 11375225
  29. 11375225
  30. 11375225
  31. 11375225
  32. 11375225
  33. 11375225
  34. 11375225
  35. 11375225
  36. 11375225
  37. 11375225
  38. 11375225
Contact Seller

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
186,929KM
VIN 5N1AL0MM1EC501487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 20798
  • Mileage 186,929 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION ON TUESDAY JUNE 11.
**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 20798 - LOT #: 786 - RESERVE PRICE: $8,950 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2014 Infiniti QX60 for sale in Calgary, AB
2014 Infiniti QX60 186,929 KM $8,950 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac LIMITED for sale in Calgary, AB
2007 Ford Explorer Sport Trac LIMITED 232,502 KM $6,950 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Subaru Forester for sale in Calgary, AB
2009 Subaru Forester 233,232 KM $4,500 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2014 Infiniti QX60