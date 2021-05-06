2014 Jeep Cherokee

-
Listing ID: 7091944
Stock #: 21078B
Exterior Colour
Bright White Clearcoat
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5
Mileage
150,344 KM
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
COMMANDVIEW DUAL PANE SUNROOF
BLACK PREMIUM LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 27G -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 9-Speed 4WD Automatic
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4AN AM/FM/BT/NAV -inc: 8.4" Touch Screen Display Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth GPS Navigation GPS Antenna Input
LUXURY GROUP -inc: Radio/Driver Seat/Exterior Mirrors Memory Power Liftgate Exterior Mirrors w/Memory Ventilated Front Seats High Intensity Discharge Headlamps
ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT -inc: Dual Bright Exhaust Tips 3.251 Axle Ratio
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED 4WD AUTOMATIC -inc: Jeep Active Drive II Off Road Suspension Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler Electronic Range Select Jeep Active Drive II Hill Descent Control
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness Full Size Spare Tire Class III Receiver Hitch Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Adaptive Cruise Control w/Stop & Go Advanced Brake Assist Auto High Beam Headlamp Control Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection Parallel & Perp Park Assist w/Stop Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers Forward Collision Warning Lan...
