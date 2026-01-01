Menu
Account
Sign In
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday January 27.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 17124 <br/>Lot #: 351DC <br/>Reserve Price: Unreserved <br/>CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Donate A Car Canada: The proceeds from the sale of this vehicle will go to charity. <br/>Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid. <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2014 Jeep Compass

321,292 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ GST
Make it Yours

2014 Jeep Compass

North Edition

Watch This Vehicle
13505495

2014 Jeep Compass

North Edition

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 13505495
  2. 13505495
  3. 13505495
  4. 13505495
  5. 13505495
  6. 13505495
  7. 13505495
  8. 13505495
  9. 13505495
  10. 13505495
  11. 13505495
  12. 13505495
  13. 13505495
  14. 13505495
  15. 13505495
  16. 13505495
  17. 13505495
  18. 13505495
  19. 13505495
  20. 13505495
  21. 13505495
  22. 13505495
  23. 13505495
  24. 13505495
  25. 13505495
  26. 13505495
  27. 13505495
  28. 13505495
  29. 13505495
  30. 13505495
  31. 13505495
  32. 13505495
  33. 13505495
  34. 13505495
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ GST

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
321,292KM
VIN 1C4NJDAB7ED658098

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 17124
  • Mileage 321,292 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Tuesday January 27.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 17124
Lot #: 351DC
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Available at www.RegalAuctions.com

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Donate A Car Canada: The proceeds from the sale of this vehicle will go to charity.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

Used 2010 Jayco Jay Feather EXP SERIES 26P for sale in Calgary, AB
2010 Jayco Jay Feather EXP SERIES 26P 0 $5,000 + GST
Used 2018 Ford Explorer for sale in Calgary, AB
2018 Ford Explorer 112,729 KM $6,000 + GST
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in Calgary, AB
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan 199,170 KM $5,900 + GST

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ GST>

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2014 Jeep Compass