2014 Jeep Compass

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 153,752 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Seats Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel GPS Navigation Universal Garage Door Opener Lumbar Support Rear Bench Seat Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input SiriusXM Radio Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Warranty Warranty Available

