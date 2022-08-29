Menu
2014 Jeep Compass

153,752 KM

$14,988

+ tax & licensing
GT Motor Sports South

587-432-3333

Contact Seller
4WD 4dr Limited

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

153,752KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,752 KM

Vehicle Description

GT MOTOR SPORTS SOUTH

LOCATED @ 3020 Ogden Road SE, Calgary, AB, T2G 4N5

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

3020 Ogden Rd SE, Calgary, AB T2G 4N4

