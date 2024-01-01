Menu
2014 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LAREDO WITH 163,217 KMS, AWD, BLUETOOTH, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTERS, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, CLOTH SEATS, AC, ECO MODE AND MORE!

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

163,217 KM

Details

$12,988

+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo AWD BLUETOOTH REMOTE START PUSH BUTTON START

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Laredo AWD BLUETOOTH REMOTE START PUSH BUTTON START

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

163,217KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFAG4EC263410

Vehicle Details

  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Mileage 163,217 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LAREDO WITH 163,217 KMS, AWD, BLUETOOTH, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTERS, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, CLOTH SEATS, AC, ECO MODE AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD),ALL WEATHER CAPABILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Cargo Area Liner Remote Start System Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel MOPAR Slush Mats,BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT,ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD),RAD...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-XXXX

403-263-4446

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee