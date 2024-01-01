$12,988+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Laredo AWD BLUETOOTH REMOTE START PUSH BUTTON START
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$12,988
+ taxes & licensing
163,217KM
Used
VIN 1C4RJFAG4EC263410
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 163,217 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE LAREDO WITH 163,217 KMS, AWD, BLUETOOTH, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, PUSH BUTTON START, USB/AUX, PADDLE SHIFTERS, REMOTE START, HEATED SEATS, CLOTH SEATS, AC, ECO MODE AND MORE!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD),ALL WEATHER CAPABILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Cargo Area Liner Remote Start System Heated Front Seats Heated Steering Wheel MOPAR Slush Mats,BRILLIANT BLACK CRYSTAL PEARLCOAT,ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD),RAD...
