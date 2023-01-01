Menu
2014 Jeep Wrangler

139,354 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler

1-877-212-7418

Unlimited Sahara

Unlimited Sahara

Location

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

139,354KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9974627
  • Stock #: J23905A
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG4EL162556

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,354 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium Audio System, A/C, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control!

Welcome to Crowfoot Dodge, Calgary's New and Pre-owned Superstore proudly serving Albertans for 44 years!

The 2014 Jeep Wrangler remains the only convertible SUV with traditional four-wheel drive on the market, and it's instantly identifiable, says The Car Connection. This 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Calgary.

The 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited takes the off-road capability and style of the standard Wrangler and adds on two extra doors for extra convenience. The Wrangler Unlimited is a rugged 4X4 vehicle, offering a high ground clearance, huge wheel-arches, and a square stance that were all part of the original Jeep design that made it world famous. The Wrangler Unlimited also holds onto Jeeps classic seven-slot front grill and round headlights adding to its appeal. Although the Wrangler has grown over time from the original Jeep, the family resemblance is unmistakable. This SUV has 139,354 kms. Stock number J23905A is black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio System, A/c, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.crowfootdodgechrysler.com/tools/autoverify/finance.htm



At Crowfoot Dodge, we offer:
  • Over 500 New vehicles available and 100 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock...PLUS fresh trades arriving daily!
  • Financing and leasing arrangements with rates from prime +0%
  • Same day delivery.
  • Experienced sales staff with great customer service.


Come VISIT us today!

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Calgary. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Comfort

A/C

Additional Features

Premium audio system

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7

