Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
1-877-212-7418
2014 Jeep Wrangler
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara
Crowfoot Dodge Chrysler
20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7
1-877-212-7418
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
139,354KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9974627
- Stock #: J23905A
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG4EL162556
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,354 KM
Vehicle Description

The 2014 Jeep Wrangler remains the only convertible SUV with traditional four-wheel drive on the market, and it's instantly identifiable, says The Car Connection. This 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is fresh on our lot in Calgary.
The 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited takes the off-road capability and style of the standard Wrangler and adds on two extra doors for extra convenience. The Wrangler Unlimited is a rugged 4X4 vehicle, offering a high ground clearance, huge wheel-arches, and a square stance that were all part of the original Jeep design that made it world famous. The Wrangler Unlimited also holds onto Jeeps classic seven-slot front grill and round headlights adding to its appeal. Although the Wrangler has grown over time from the original Jeep, the family resemblance is unmistakable. This SUV has 139,354 kms. Stock number J23905A is black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 285HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio System, A/c, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control.








Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Comfort
A/C
Additional Features
Premium audio system

20 Crowfoot Rise NW, Calgary, AB T3G 3S7