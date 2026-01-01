Menu
OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday January 28.<br><br/>VEHICLE DESCRIPTION <br/>Stock #: 17101 <br/>Lot #: 303 <br/>Reserve Price: Unreserved <br/>CarProof Report: Not Available <br/><br/>IMPORTANT DECLARATION <br/>Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle. <br/>Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid. <br/> * LOCATED IN CALGARY SOUTH FOOTHILLS * VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT - EMAIL MIKE@RAUCTION.CA * INOPERABLE / LIMITED FUNCTION - BUYER IS RESPONSIBLE FOR LOADING AND TRANSPORT * <br/>Active Status: This vehicles title is listed as Active Status. <br/> Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register. <br/> <br/>The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Drivers License and current Registration and well put it on the auction block at our next sale.<br/><br/>www.RegalAuctions.com

2014 John Deere 310S

5,921 KM

Details Description

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

Used
5,921KM
VIN 1T0310SKPEE262410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 5,921 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON TIMED ONLINE AUCTION on Wednesday January 28.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION
Stock #: 17101
Lot #: 303
Reserve Price: Unreserved
CarProof Report: Not Available

IMPORTANT DECLARATION
Fleet Vehicle: This vehicle is a commercially owned work vehicle.
Unreserved: This vehicle has no reserve price and will sell to the highest bid.
* LOCATED IN CALGARY SOUTH FOOTHILLS * VIEWING BY APPOINTMENT - EMAIL MIKE@RAUCTION.CA * INOPERABLE / LIMITED FUNCTION - BUYER IS RESPONSIBLE FOR LOADING AND TRANSPORT *
Active Status: This vehicle's title is listed as Active Status.
Live Online Bidding: This vehicle will be available for bidding over the internet, visit www.RegalAuctions.com to register.

The simple solution to selling your car or truck. Bring your clean vehicle in with your Driver's License and current Registration and we'll put it on the auction block at our next sale.

www.RegalAuctions.com

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

