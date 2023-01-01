2014 Kia Forte5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,988 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 6 , 0 6 7 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10136583

10136583 Stock #: GTW0099

GTW0099 VIN: KNAFK5A88E5217034

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black + Gray

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 146,067 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.