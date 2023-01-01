Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Kia Forte5

146,067 KM

Details Description Features

$10,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports West

403-560-8466

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Forte5

2014 Kia Forte5

5dr HB Auto LX+| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Forte5

5dr HB Auto LX+| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

Location

GT Motor Sports West

40 Hopewell Way NE #10, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-560-8466

  1. 1688247288
  2. 1688247291
  3. 1688247296
  4. 1688247299
  5. 1688247301
  6. 1688247305
  7. 1688247307
  8. 1688247310
  9. 1688247312
  10. 1688247314
  11. 1688247316
  12. 1688247319
  13. 1688247321
  14. 1688247324
  15. 1688247326
  16. 1688247330
  17. 1688247333
  18. 1688247335
  19. 1688247338
  20. 1688247340
  21. 1688247343
  22. 1688247345
  23. 1688247347
  24. 1688247350
  25. 1688247352
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,988

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
146,067KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10136583
  • Stock #: GTW0099
  • VIN: KNAFK5A88E5217034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black + Gray
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 146,067 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT – ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! 

 

 

 

GET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTSWEST.CA !!!

 

 

 

We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM

 

- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!

 

- INSTANT APPROVALS!!

 

- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! *INTEREST WILL STILL ACCRUE FOR THE FIRST 6 MONTHS*

 

- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!

 

- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!

 

- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGE

 

 

 

CALL US NOW AT 403-560-8466!!! REPLY TO THIS ADD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!!

 

 

 

LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) 

 

 

 

All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARPROOF and WARRANTY

 

 

 

**REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! CALL 403-560-8466 FOR MORE DETAILS!!

 

 

 

Once we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customer’s personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. 

 

AMVIC LICENSED DEALER.

 

Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GT Motor Sports West

2012 Ford Edge 4dr S...
 243,314 KM
$10,988 + tax & lic
2012 Mercedes-Benz G...
 159,043 KM
$26,988 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Camry XS...
 59,948 KM
$36,988 + tax & lic

Email GT Motor Sports West

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GT Motor Sports West

GT Motor Sports West

40 Hopewell Way NE #10, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

Call Dealer

403-560-XXXX

(click to show)

403-560-8466

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory