Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Kia Rondo

161,629 KM

Details Description

$4,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Rondo

2014 Kia Rondo

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Rondo

EX

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 8560994
  2. 8560994
  3. 8560994
  4. 8560994
  5. 8560994
  6. 8560994
  7. 8560994
  8. 8560994
  9. 8560994
  10. 8560994
  11. 8560994
  12. 8560994
  13. 8560994
  14. 8560994
  15. 8560994
  16. 8560994
  17. 8560994
  18. 8560994
  19. 8560994
  20. 8560994
  21. 8560994
  22. 8560994
  23. 8560994
  24. 8560994
  25. 8560994
  26. 8560994
  27. 8560994
  28. 8560994
  29. 8560994
  30. 8560994
  31. 8560994
  32. 8560994
Contact Seller

$4,500

+ taxes & licensing

161,629KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8560994
  • Stock #: 36582
  • VIN: KNAHU8A3XE7008374

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 36582
  • Mileage 161,629 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY MAY 14.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 36582 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $4,500 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - CLAIM HISTORY: CLAIM HISTORY. - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2004 Mercedes-Benz E...
 155,489 KM
$4,900 + tax & lic
2001 Ford Focus SE
 176,526 KM
$1,200 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 86,116 KM
$23,000 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory