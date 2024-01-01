Menu
Contact us to book this vehicle for a test drive!

Located at the Car Clinic Auto Sales and Services
#130, 1122 40Ave NE T2E5T8
403-455-1534
AMVIC LICENSED BUSINESS
TRADES/FINANCING AVAILABLE
STOCK#70911

NO HIDDEN FEES. PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE GST!

2014 Kia Sorento

181,000 KM

$8,600

+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr V6 Auto LX w/3rd Row

2014 Kia Sorento

AWD 4dr V6 Auto LX w/3rd Row

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-455-1534

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,600

+ taxes & licensing

181,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYKTDA75EG486390

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 181,000 KM

Contact us to book this vehicle for a test drive!

 

Located at the Car Clinic Auto Sales and Services

#130, 1122 40Ave NE T2E5T8

403-455-1534

AMVIC LICENSED BUSINESS

TRADES/FINANCING AVAILABLE

STOCK#70911

 

NO HIDDEN FEES. PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE GST!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Car Clinic

Car Clinic

Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8

403-455-1534

$8,600

+ taxes & licensing

Car Clinic

403-455-1534

2014 Kia Sorento