$8,600+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Kia Sorento
AWD 4dr V6 Auto LX w/3rd Row
2014 Kia Sorento
AWD 4dr V6 Auto LX w/3rd Row
Location
Car Clinic
Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
403-455-1534
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,600
+ taxes & licensing
181,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5XYKTDA75EG486390
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 181,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Contact us to book this vehicle for a test drive!
Located at the Car Clinic Auto Sales and Services
#130, 1122 40Ave NE T2E5T8
403-455-1534
AMVIC LICENSED BUSINESS
TRADES/FINANCING AVAILABLE
STOCK#70911
NO HIDDEN FEES. PRICE DOES NOT INCLUDE GST!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Car Clinic
2011 Toyota Sienna 5DR V6 SE 8-PASS FWD 177,150 KM $17,800 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SL AWD 148,250 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
2019 Nissan Sentra S CVT 120,900 KM $17,500 + tax & lic
Email Car Clinic
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car Clinic
Unit 130- 1122 40th Ave, Calgary, AB T2E 5T8
Call Dealer
403-455-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,600
+ taxes & licensing
Car Clinic
403-455-1534
2014 Kia Sorento