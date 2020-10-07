Menu
2014 Kia Sportage

56,000 KM

$17,990

+ tax & licensing
$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

2014 Kia Sportage

2014 Kia Sportage

SX w/ TURBOCHARGED / AWD / LOW KMS

2014 Kia Sportage

SX w/ TURBOCHARGED / AWD / LOW KMS

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

$17,990

+ taxes & licensing

56,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6212349
  Stock #: 19169
  VIN: KNDPCCA67E7586981

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 56,000 KM

This Kia Sportage SX comes loaded with a responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, automatic headlights, fog lights, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats with power drivers seat, leather wrapped steering wheel, premium sound system, LED daytime running lights, LED daytime running lights, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, back-up camera, parking sensors, many safety features including antilock disc brakes / traction & stability control / full-length side curtain airbags and much more!!!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
All Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

