2014 Kia Sportage

This Kia Sportage SX comes loaded with a responsive 2.0L TURBOCHARGED motor, automatic transmission, alloy wheels, automatic headlights, fog lights, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated seats with power drivers seat, leather wrapped steering wheel, premium sound system, LED daytime running lights, LED daytime running lights, Bluetooth phone & audio connectivity, back-up camera, parking sensors, many safety features including antilock disc brakes / traction & stability control / full-length side curtain airbags and much more!!!
