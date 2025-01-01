Menu
2014 Land Rover Range Rover

136,686 KM

$33,988

+ tax & licensing
2014 Land Rover Range Rover

4WD 4dr SC Autobiography SWB| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

12211404

2014 Land Rover Range Rover

4WD 4dr SC Autobiography SWB| $0 DOWN | EVERYONE APPROVED!

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

403-402-2015

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

Used
136,686KM
VIN SALGV2EF4EA148848

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,686 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!! ONE MONTH AT THE JOB, BANKRUPTCY, NEW TO CANADA COLLECTIONS, STUDENT OR WORK VISAS, COLLECTIONS, PREVIOUS REPOSSESSIONS, GOOD OR BAD CREDIT ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!!! WE OFFER IN HOUSE FINANCING!! O.A.CGET PRE-APPROVED TODAY BY VISITING WWW.GTMOTORSPORTS.CA !!!We are open 7 DAYS!! Our operating hours are Monday-Thursday 10 am to 7 pm and Friday-Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm. Sunday 10-3PM- LOW BI-WEEKLY PAYMENTS!!- INSTANT APPROVALS!!- 6 MONTHS NO PAYMENTS! Interest will still accrue- CREDIT CONSOLIDATION!- UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE!- NEGATIVE EQUITY COVERAGECALL US NOW AT 403-402-2015!!! REPLY TO THIS AD AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU RIGHT AWAY!LOCATED @ 10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, Alberta T3J 5H7 (Right behind Enterprise Car Rental) All our vehicles come with FULL MECHANICAL FITNESS ASSESSMENT, CARFAX and WARRANTY!REFERRAL PROGRAM -- REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN A COOL $800!!! FOR EACH REFERRAL***CALL 403-402-2015 FOR MORE DETAILS!!AMVIC LICENSED DEALEROnce we do a personal credit check than we can determine payments, APR, cost of credit, terms and interest rate which will all vary according to customers personal credit (OAC) at time of personal credit check. Price is based on vehicle only. Aftermarket products, Fees & GST extra (O.A.C.). All pictures are an accurate representation of vehicle being sold. Each individual's credit will result in different bi-weekly payments and cost of credit amounts. Financing is based on O.A.C. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018


Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Brake Assist
Block Heater
Trailer Wiring Harness
Engine Oil Cooler
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electronic Transfer Case
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
1 Skid Plate
Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive
TBD Axle Ratio
105 L Fuel Tank
4-Corner Auto-Leveling Suspension
Front And Rear Active Anti-Roll Bars
Automatic Rear Locking Differential
90-Amp/Hr 800CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
Automatic w/Driver Control Height Adjustable Automatic Ride Control Adaptive Suspension
Class IV Towing Equipment -inc: Hitch and Trailer Sway Control

Interior

Immobilizer
Compass
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
driver seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Voice recorder
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Interior Lock Disable
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Full Simulated Suede Headliner
Leather Door Trim Insert
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Folding Cargo Cover
5 12V DC Power Outlets
Passenger Seat
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Power w/Tilt Rear Head Restraints
Digital/Analog Appearance
Adaptive w/Traffic Stop-Go

Convenience

Clock

Safety

Hill Descent Control
Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Blind Spot
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
Power Rear Child Safety Locks
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Collision Warning
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Front

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Door auto-latch
LED brakelights
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Front Windshield -inc: Electrically Heated Glass and Sun Visor Strip
Laminated Glass
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Fixed Rear Window w/Variable Intermittent Wiper and Defroster
Metal-Look Bodyside Insert and Body-Coloured Bodyside Cladding
Auto On/Off Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams

Media / Nav / Comm

A/V remote
Automatic Equalizer
Radio w/Seek-Scan
Audio Theft Deterrent
2 Wireless Headphones
Real-Time Traffic Display
Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Row Monitors In The Rear
Rear Entertainment System w/DVD And Digital Media

Additional Features

GVWR: 3
Residual heat recirculation
Headliner/Pillar Ducts and Console Ducts
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Speed Compensated Volume Control
Instrument Panel Covered Bin
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front And Rear Vented Discs
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Steering Wheel and Head Restraints
Drive select rotary shifter
Steering Wheel Controls and Multi-Source Rear Controls
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: ZF 8HP70
150 kgs (6
944 lbs)
Mini Overhead Console and 5 12V DC Power Outlets
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Front Console
Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror and Illuminated Rear Visor Mirror
Engine: 5.0L V8 Supercharged -inc: E85 Flex Fuel compatible
dual independent variable cam timing and intelligent stop/start
Radio: 1700 Watt Meridian Signature Reference -inc: 28 speakers plus subwoofer
Sirius satellite digital audio receiver system
Bluetooth phone connection and audio streaming and on/off road hard disc drive navigation system w/8 touch-screen and voice activation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

GT Motor Sports Calgary

10-40 Hopewell Way NE, Calgary, AB T3J 5H7

Call Dealer

403-402-XXXX

(click to show)

403-402-2015

$33,988

+ taxes & licensing

GT Motor Sports Calgary

403-402-2015

2014 Land Rover Range Rover