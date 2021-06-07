Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Land Rover Range Rover

149,047 KM

Details Description Features

$34,988

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

Contact Seller
2014 Land Rover Range Rover

2014 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 SUPERCHARGED NAVI BCAME

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport V8 SUPERCHARGED NAVI BCAME

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

  1. 7260233
  2. 7260233
  3. 7260233
  4. 7260233
  5. 7260233
  6. 7260233
  7. 7260233
  8. 7260233
  9. 7260233
  10. 7260233
  11. 7260233
  12. 7260233
  13. 7260233
  14. 7260233
  15. 7260233
  16. 7260233
  17. 7260233
  18. 7260233
  19. 7260233
  20. 7260233
  21. 7260233
  22. 7260233
  23. 7260233
  24. 7260233
  25. 7260233
  26. 7260233
  27. 7260233
  28. 7260233
Contact Seller

$34,988

+ taxes & licensing

149,047KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7260233
  • Stock #: 303607
  • VIN: SALWR2EF2EA303607

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 303607
  • Mileage 149,047 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER V8 SUPERCHARGED WITH 149047 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTERS AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Floor mats
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Air Suspension
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Supercharged
Four Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto House

2017 Dodge Journey G...
 161,105 KM
$13,988 + tax & lic
2017 Acura MDX NAV P...
 104,549 KM
$31,988 + tax & lic
2015 Subaru WRX SPOR...
 159,254 KM
$19,988 + tax & lic

Email Auto House

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

Call Dealer

403-263-XXXX

(click to show)

403-263-4446

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory