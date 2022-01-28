Menu
2014 Land Rover Range Rover

138,000 KM

Details Description Features

$59,990

+ tax & licensing
Car Zone

403-248-0245

SC Autobiography LWB

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

$59,990

+ taxes & licensing

138,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8193807
  • Stock #: 184725
  • VIN: SALGV3TF2EA184725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Dark Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 138,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This Rare 2014 Land Rover Autobiography LWB comes fully equipped with panorammic sunroof, Premium Meredian Sound system, rear DVD entertainment system, President reclining rear seating with center controls, Heated and coole front and rear seats, navigation, rearview camera and more. Call us for complete details. Open 7 days a week including Sundays. EASY FINANCING. ZERO DOWN, UP TO $10000 CASH BACK, NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX available. Trades always welcome. Visit www.carzonecalgary.com Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call us anytime at 403-248-0245 to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at WWW.CARZONECALGARY.COM - we are here to help you! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED - Approval regardless of past credit history at www.carzonecalgary.com Phone 403-248-0245 and give us an opportunity to earn your business today.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls
SiriusXM Radio
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

