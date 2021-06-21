Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Lexus IS 250

126,500 KM

Details Description Features

$22,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

Precision Hyundai

403 243-8344

Contact Seller
2014 Lexus IS 250

2014 Lexus IS 250

w/ AWD / NAVIGATION

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Lexus IS 250

w/ AWD / NAVIGATION

Location

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

403 243-8344

Contact Seller

$22,990

+ taxes & licensing

126,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7370687
  • Stock #: 19411
  • VIN: JTHCF1D24E5003182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # 19411
  • Mileage 126,500 KM

Vehicle Description

This ALL WHEEL DRIVE Lexus IS250 comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, front & rear parking sensors, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, NAVIGATION system, power sunroof, Blind Spot Detection system, xenon headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, tilt & telescoping steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, premium sound system and much more!!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Mirrors, Power Steering, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Temporary Spare Tire, Rear Defrost, Wheel Locks, Tires - Rear Performance, ABS, Tires - Front Performance, Power Mirror(s), Inter...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Precision Hyundai

2018 Hyundai KONA PR...
 33,000 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic
2010 Mercedes-Benz G...
 121,000 KM
$19,990 + tax & lic
2015 Volkswagen Toua...
 115,683 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic

Email Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

Precision Hyundai

130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4

Call Dealer

403 243-XXXX

(click to show)

403 243-8344

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory