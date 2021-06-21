2014 Lexus IS 250

+ taxes & licensing
403 243-8344
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4
403 243-8344
+ taxes & licensing
This ALL WHEEL DRIVE Lexus IS250 comes fully loaded with a reliable and responsive 2.5L V6 motor, automatic transmission, front & rear parking sensors, heated / cooled power leather seats with memory settings, NAVIGATION system, power sunroof, Blind Spot Detection system, xenon headlights, dual-zone automatic climate control, tilt & telescoping steering wheel, auto-dimming rearview mirror, premium sound system and much more!!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
130 Glendeer Circle, Calgary, AB T2H 2V4