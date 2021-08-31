Menu
2014 Lexus LX 570

99,929 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

Location

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

99,929KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7807317
  • Stock #: 134186
  • VIN: JTJHY7AXXE4134186

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 99,929 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 LEXUS LX 570 AWD WITH 99929 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, SUNROOF, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, REAR ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM (DVD), REAR HEATED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

Four Wheel Drive,Tow Hitch,Air Suspension,Tow Hooks,Power Mirror(s),MP3 Player,Tow Hooks,Traction Control,Aluminum Wheels,Remote Trunk Release,Power Door Locks,Luggage Rack,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Heated Mirrors,Running Boards/Side Steps,Automatic Headligh...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

