$27,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2014 Maserati Ghibli
S Q4 | HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATS | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION
2014 Maserati Ghibli
S Q4 | HEATED/COOLED LEATHER SEATS | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION
Location
Auto House
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
403-263-4446
$27,988
+ taxes & licensing
Used
102,822KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN ZAM57RTAXE1110402
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Mileage 102,822 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2014 MASERATI GHIBLI S Q4 WITH 102822KMS. LUXURY, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, PUSH BUTTON START, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTERS, HEATED LEATHER SEATS, VENTILATED SEATS, DRIVE MODES AND MUCH MORE!.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment and CARFAX report.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED!
One month at a job? Bankruptcy? New to Canada? Collections? Student or work visas? Previous repossessions? Good or bad credit? We've got you covered! Get pre-approved today at www.autoshouse.com!
What We Offer:
*Low Bi-Weekly Payments
*Instant Approvals
*Credit Consolidation
*Employment Insurance
*Negative Equity Coverage
Operating Hours:
Mon-Thurs: 10 am -- 8 pm
Fri-Sat: 10 am -- 6 pm
Call 403-263-4446! All vehicles come with a full mechanical fitness assessment and CARFAX report.
Referral Program:
Refer friends and family and earn $500 for each referral!
AMVIC Licensed Dealer
After a credit check, we can determine payments, APR, terms, and interest rates based on your credit (O.A.C). Individual credit will affect bi-weekly payments and the total cost of credit . Newer Vehicles May Come With Apple Carplay, Android Auto. Similar to Chevrolet, GMC, Honda, Toyota, Cadillac, Nissan, Ford, Volvo 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018
Location: 2404 23rd Ave. N.E. Calgary AB, T2E 8J4
All photos are of the vehicle featured in the advertisement.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Turbocharged,All Wheel Drive,Power Steering,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Brake Assist,Locking/Limited Slip Differential,Aluminum Wheels,Tires - Front Performance,Tires - Rear Performance,Temporary Spare Tire,Sun/Moonroof,Generic Sun/Moonroof,Heated Mirrors,...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Auto House
2012 BMW X3 28i AWD | PANO ROOF | HEATED LEATHER SEATS | NAVIGATION 138,172 KM $10,988 + tax & lic
2014 Chrysler Town & Country Touring | BACK UP CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | ECO MODE 175,520 KM $6,988 + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4X4 | HEATED LEATHER SEATS | NAVIGATION | PARK ASSIST 168,211 KM $16,988 + tax & lic
Email Auto House
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto House
Auto House Barlow
2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4
Call Dealer
403-263-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$27,988
+ taxes & licensing
Auto House
403-263-4446
2014 Maserati Ghibli