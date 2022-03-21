2014 Maserati Quattroporte

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,988 + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 9 2 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8681909

8681909 Stock #: GT4175

GT4175 VIN: ZAM56RRA7E1077790

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brown

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # GT4175

Mileage 104,923 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Turbocharged Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Active suspension Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.