2014 Mazda CX-5

103,735 KM

Details Description Features

$12,988

+ tax & licensing
$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

Northland Kia

403-247-2411

GX

Location

Northland Kia

5100 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary, AB T3A 2L7

403-247-2411

  • Listing ID: 5397395
  • Stock #: 0SR5127B
  • VIN: JM3KE2BE1E0369995

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

103,735KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue Reflex Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 0SR5127B
  • Mileage 103,735 KM

Vehicle Description

Northland Kia offers a huge selection of new Kia models or quality pre-owned vehicles from other top manufacturers. Our knowledgeable sales staff are always happy to guide you through the process of finding your next vehicle. Northland Kia is proudly part of the LAG Auto Group 13 Dealerships in Western Canada to Serve you better. Free Delivery of Any New or Used Vehicle in Western Canada. Partnered with 13 Lending Institutions to make sure you get the best interest rate and approval possible. Centralized Customer Service Department to ensure you have the help when you need it. With this exceptional SUV, you'll get sport, utility, and comfort. This gently driven vehicle has been well-kept and still has the showroom shine. You know the the previous owner washes and polishes the vehicle with great care and detail? It's in impeccable condition. This extremely hard to find Mazda CX-5 has made its way into our dealership. *Every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Vehicle pricing, incentives, options (including standard equipment), and technical specifications may not match the exact vehicle displayed. Please confirm with a sales representative the accuracy of this information.

Vehicle Features

Trip Computer
Integrated roof antenna
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Cloth Upholstery
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille w/chrome accents
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Steel spare wheel
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Front Centre Armrest
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
100 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat and reclining front passenger seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
7 Wheels w/Silver Accents
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Tires: P225/65R17 AS
Wheels: 17 Styled Steel
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
56 L Fuel Tank
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV Manual
4.705 Axle Ratio
6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Radio: AM/FM/ETR CD Player w/4 Speakers -inc: MP3 capability steering wheel mounted audio controls USB and auxiliary input jacks and segment display
GVWR: 1927 kgs (4248 lbs)

