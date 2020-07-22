2014 Mazda CX-5

Vehicle Features

Media / Nav / Comm Trip Computer Integrated roof antenna Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Trim Cloth Upholstery Body-coloured door handles Black grille w/chrome accents Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Air filtration Safety Rear child safety locks Electronic stability control (ESC) Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel

Additional Features Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Front Centre Armrest Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT 100 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers ABS and Driveline Traction Control Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Fore/Aft Movement Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Tachometer Trip Odometer and Trip Computer HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter Illuminated Entry Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button Urethane Gear Shift Knob Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent 3 12V DC Power Outlets Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat and reclining front passenger seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel 7 Wheels w/Silver Accents Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Tires: P225/65R17 AS Wheels: 17 Styled Steel Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Seats w/Cloth Back Material 56 L Fuel Tank Battery w/Run Down Protection Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV Manual 4.705 Axle Ratio 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control Radio: AM/FM/ETR CD Player w/4 Speakers -inc: MP3 capability steering wheel mounted audio controls USB and auxiliary input jacks and segment display GVWR: 1927 kgs (4248 lbs)

