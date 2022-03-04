Menu
2014 Mazda CX-5

97,754 KM

Details Description

$24,000

+ tax & licensing
Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

97,754KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8649460
  • Stock #: 38642
  • VIN: JM3KE4DY6E0357022

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38642
  • Mileage 97,754 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO TO PUBLIC AUCTION ON WEDNESDAY JUNE 1.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 38642 - LOT #: IB012 - RESERVE PRICE: $24,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

2016 Hino 338 S/A
 79,488 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford F-350 Plat...
 190,021 KM
$62,500 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra
236,901 KM
$37,000 + tax & lic

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

