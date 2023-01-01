Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

143,210 KM

Details Description Features

$17,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Stampede Auto

403-888-8174

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA3

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY AUTOMATIC

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY AUTOMATIC

Location

Stampede Auto

2520 Centre Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L2

403-888-8174

  1. 10276029
  2. 10276029
  3. 10276029
  4. 10276029
  5. 10276029
  6. 10276029
  7. 10276029
  8. 10276029
  9. 10276029
  10. 10276029
  11. 10276029
  12. 10276029
Contact Seller

$17,900

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
143,210KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10276029
  • Stock #: 102495
  • VIN: JM1BM1L76E1102495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Flash Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 102495
  • Mileage 143,210 KM

Vehicle Description

CALL OR TEXT US TODAY 403-888-8174 ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY INSPECTED WITH CARFAX VISIT OUR WEBSITE AT https://stampedeauto.com/

REFERRAL PROGRAM: REFER FRIENDS AND FAMILY AND EARN UP TO $1000 CASH BAD CREDIT? NO PROBLEM - STAMPEDE AUTO GETS EVERYONE APPROVED. CALL 403-888-8174 TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Stampede Auto

2014 Ford Explorer X...
 112,398 KM
$21,900 + tax & lic
2015 BMW 4 Series 42...
 157,312 KM
$26,900 + tax & lic
2017 RAM 1500 ST 4WD...
 197,432 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic

Email Stampede Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Stampede Auto

Stampede Auto

2520 Centre Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L2

Call Dealer

403-888-XXXX

(click to show)

403-888-8174

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory