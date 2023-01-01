2014 Mazda MAZDA6

$11,750 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 8 , 3 5 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10141224

10141224 Stock #: 72147

72147 VIN: JM1GJ1V61E1116193

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 72147

Mileage 128,359 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.