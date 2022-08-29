Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

123,567 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplex Alberta

587-327-5804

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4Matic Sport Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4Matic Sport Sedan

Location

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

587-327-5804

  1. 9217180
  2. 9217180
  3. 9217180
  4. 9217180
  5. 9217180
  6. 9217180
  7. 9217180
  8. 9217180
  9. 9217180
  10. 9217180
  11. 9217180
  12. 9217180
  13. 9217180
  14. 9217180
  15. 9217180
  16. 9217180
  17. 9217180
  18. 9217180
  19. 9217180
  20. 9217180
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,567KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9217180
  • Stock #: AA0711
  • VIN: WDDGF8AB3EA951375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AA0711
  • Mileage 123,567 KM

Vehicle Description

Excellent condition 2014 Mercedes Benz C350! With Navigation, Back-up camera, Leather Interior, Bluetooth connectivity, Dual A/C, Heated Seats, Steering wheel controls, Power everything & more! For more information or to book a test drive call 587-284-8153

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
First Aid Kit
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Telematics System
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror
4WD/AWD
Manual Sunroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Autoplex Alberta

2019 Volkswagen Golf...
 76,531 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Sierra 3500...
 76,503 KM
$72,999 + tax & lic
2013 Volkswagen Beet...
 113,901 KM
$16,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

Autoplex Alberta

2730 23 St NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8L2

Call Dealer

587-327-XXXX

(click to show)

587-327-5804

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory