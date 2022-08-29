$21,995+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4Matic Sport Sedan
123,567KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9217180
- Stock #: AA0711
- VIN: WDDGF8AB3EA951375
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Excellent condition 2014 Mercedes Benz C350! With Navigation, Back-up camera, Leather Interior, Bluetooth connectivity, Dual A/C, Heated Seats, Steering wheel controls, Power everything & more! For more information or to book a test drive call 587-284-8153
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Power Sunroof
Automatic Headlights
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
First Aid Kit
ABS Brakes
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Trip Computer
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Electronic Brake Assistance
Telematics System
Separate Driver/Front Passenger Climate Controls
Driver Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Rearview Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjustable Power Seat
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Electrochromic Exterior Rearview Mirror
4WD/AWD
Manual Sunroof
