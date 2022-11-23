Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300

166,305 KM

Details Description

$12,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

  1. 9402934
  2. 9402934
  3. 9402934
  4. 9402934
  5. 9402934
  6. 9402934
  7. 9402934
  8. 9402934
  9. 9402934
  10. 9402934
  11. 9402934
  12. 9402934
  13. 9402934
  14. 9402934
  15. 9402934
  16. 9402934
  17. 9402934
  18. 9402934
  19. 9402934
  20. 9402934
  21. 9402934
  22. 9402934
  23. 9402934
  24. 9402934
  25. 9402934
  26. 9402934
  27. 9402934
  28. 9402934
  29. 9402934
  30. 9402934
  31. 9402934
  32. 9402934
  33. 9402934
Contact Seller

$12,000

+ taxes & licensing

166,305KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9402934
  • Stock #: 55434
  • VIN: WDDGF8ABXEA890316

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 55434
  • Mileage 166,305 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY DECEMBER 17.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

**VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 55434 - LOT #: - RESERVE PRICE: $12,000 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM **IMPORTANT DECLARATIONS - FINANCE REPO: THIS VEHICLE HAS BEEN SEIZED OR SURRENDERED TO A CREDITOR OR BANKRUPTCY TRUSTEE. - ODOMETER DECLARATION: NON-SPECIFIC ODOMETER DECLARATION. - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE. - THE SIMPLE SOLUTION TO SELLING YOUR CAR OR TRUCK. BRING YOUR CLEAN VEHICLE IN WITH YOUR DRIVER'S LICENSE AND CURRENT REGISTRATION AND WE'LL PUT IT ON THE AUCTION BLOCK AT OUR NEXT SALE. - WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Regal Auctions Ltd.

2006 General Coach C...
 999,999 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2007 BMW X3
193,388 KM
$3,900 + tax & lic
2006 Hyundai Tiburon...
 209,423 KM
$2,900 + tax & lic

Email Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

Call Dealer

403-250-XXXX

(click to show)

403-250-1995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory