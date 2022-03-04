2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 1 , 4 2 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8558984

8558984 Stock #: 027255

027255 VIN: WDDSJ4EB2EN027255

Vehicle Details Body Style Coupe

Mileage 161,426 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Front Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,Traction Control,Power Passenger Seat,Premium Synthetic Seats,A/C,Power Door Locks,Bluetooth Connection,Rain Sensing Wipers,Passenger Adjustable Lumbar,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Aluminum Wheels,Power Door Locks,Drive...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.