2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

65,651 KM

$23,988

+ tax & licensing
$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 NAVIGATION BCAMERA PANOROOF

2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA 250 NAVIGATION BCAMERA PANOROOF

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

$23,988

+ taxes & licensing

65,651KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8560115
  • Stock #: 102995
  • VIN: WDDSJ4GB5EN102995

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Mileage 65,651 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 MERCEDES BENZ CLA250 WITH LOW 65651 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, BLIND SPOT DETECTION, BLUETOOTH, PADDLE SHIFTERS, HEATED SEATS AND MORE!

Vehicle Features

All Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,Traction Control,Cruise Control,Power Windows,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Smart Device Integration,Power Mirror(s),Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Power Passenger Seat,Bucket Seats...

