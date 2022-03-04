2014 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

$23,988 + taxes & licensing 6 5 , 6 5 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8560115

8560115 Stock #: 102995

102995 VIN: WDDSJ4GB5EN102995

Vehicle Details Body Style Coupe

Mileage 65,651 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features All Wheel Drive,Turbocharged,Traction Control,Cruise Control,Power Windows,Pass-Through Rear Seat,Passenger Vanity Mirror,Smart Device Integration,Power Mirror(s),Steering Wheel Audio Controls,Adjustable Steering Wheel,Power Passenger Seat,Bucket Seats...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.