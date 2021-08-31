Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG

98,000 KM

Details Description Features

$57,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$57,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Zone

403-248-0245

Contact Seller
2014 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG

2014 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG

E 63 AMG S-Model

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG

E 63 AMG S-Model

Location

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

  1. 1638211443
  2. 1638211507
  3. 1638211508
  4. 1638211508
  5. 1638211507
  6. 1638211507
  7. 1638211507
  8. 1638211508
  9. 1638211508
  10. 1638211508
  11. 1638211440
  12. 1638211508
  13. 1638211508
  14. 1638211508
  15. 1638211508
  16. 1638211508
  17. 1638211508
  18. 1638211442
  19. 1638211507
  20. 1638211507
  21. 1638211507
Contact Seller

$57,990

+ taxes & licensing

98,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7954079
  • Stock #: 988609
  • VIN: WDDHF7GB3EA988609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This beautiful 2014 Mercedes-Benz E 63 AMG S comes fully equipped with Harmon Kardon Sound system, 360 camera, Navigation, Adaptive sport massage seating with heated and cooled functions. With AMG's updated 603-hp E63 S is a multi-talented rocket that can play a limousine or a sports car all the way to its top speed. Call us for complete details. Open 7 days a week including Sundays. EASY FINANCING. ZERO DOWN, UP TO $10000 CASH BACK, NORTH AMERICAN WIDE WARRANTY and CARFAX available. Trades always welcome. Visit www.carzonecalgary.com Car Zone is an AMVIC licensed automotive dealer and specializes in helping our guests drive the vehicles they desire. Call us anytime at 403-248-0245 to experience this vehicle. Ask about our 90 day payment deferral plan. Bankruptcy, self-employed, bank repo, new to Canada, all types of CREDIT OK . Several Banks Want Your Business Today. Apply online at WWW.CARZONECALGARY.COM - we are here to help you! ALL CREDIT ACCEPTED - Approval regardless of past credit history at www.carzonecalgary.com Phone 403-248-0245 and give us an opportunity to earn your business today.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car Zone

2021 Audi RS 6 RS6 A...
 12,100 KM
$169,990 + tax & lic
2018 Porsche Macan S
 130,500 KM
$42,990 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda CX-3 GS S...
 46,942 KM
$27,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Car Zone

Car Zone

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

Call Dealer

403-248-XXXX

(click to show)

403-248-0245

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory