2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

99,559 KM

$38,488

+ tax & licensing
$38,488

+ taxes & licensing

Auto House

403-263-4446

2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL 350 AMG PKG BLUETEC NAVI BCAMERA 7 PSNGER PANO

2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL 350 AMG PKG BLUETEC NAVI BCAMERA 7 PSNGER PANO

Auto House

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-4446

$38,488

+ taxes & licensing

99,559KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7981095
  • Stock #: 411685
  • VIN: 4JGDF2EE0EA411685

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 99,559 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 MERCEDES GL350 BLUETEC AMG PKG 4MATIC WITH 99559 KMS, NAVIGATION, BACKUP CAMERA, PANORAMIC ROOF, THIRD ROW SEATS (7 PASSENGER), HEATED SEATS, REAR HEATED SEATS, PADDLE SHIFTERS, BLUETOOTH, PUSH BUTTON START, AND MUCH MORE!

Vehicle Features

Tow Hitch,Turbocharged,Air Suspension,All Wheel Drive,Temporary Spare Tire,Tires - Rear Performance,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Heated Mirrors,Remote Trunk Release,Power Folding Mirrors,Automatic Headlights,Intermittent Wipers,Rear Spoiler,Power Mir...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Auto House

Auto House

Auto House Barlow

2404 23rd Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2E 8J4

403-263-XXXX

403-263-4446

