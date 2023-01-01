Menu
2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

127,410 KM

Details Description

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Regal Auctions Ltd.

403-250-1995

2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL350 BlueTEC

2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GL350 BlueTEC

Location

Regal Auctions Ltd.

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

403-250-1995

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

127,410KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9589162
  Stock #: 59437
  VIN: 4JGDF2EEXEA303851

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 59437
  • Mileage 127,410 KM

Vehicle Description

OFFERS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED BY EMAIL OR PHONE - THIS VEHICLE WILL GO ON LIVE ONLINE AUCTION ON SATURDAY FEBRUARY 11.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.
SALE STARTS AT 11:00 AM.

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION - CONTRACT #: 59437 - RESERVE PRICE: $23,900 - CARPROOF REPORT: AVAILABLE AT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM - DIESEL - ACTIVE STATUS: THIS VEHICLE'S TITLE IS LISTED AS ACTIVE STATUS. - LIVEBLOCK ONLINE BIDDING: THIS VEHICLE WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR BIDDING OVER THE INTERNET. VISIT WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM TO REGISTER TO BID ONLINE.

WWW.REGALAUCTIONS.COM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions Ltd.

Regal Auctions - Calgary

2600 7th Ave NE, Calgary, AB T2A 2L8

