Car zone is pleased to offer this beautiful, mint condition powerful V-8 7-seater Black 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL 550!  Loaded with features, low kilometres for the year, incredible braking system, and a classy refined Mercedes.  Book an appointment and come take a look!!

Visit our website for the CARFAX LINK

Looking for Your Dream Car? Call Car zone Today!

2014 Mercedes-Benz GL550

169,500 KM

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
**V-8 7-SEATER**

Car Zone

2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8

403-248-0245

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

169,500KM
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 169,500 KM

Car zone is pleased to offer this beautiful, mint condition powerful V-8 7-seater Black 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL 550!  Loaded with features, low kilometres for the year, incredible braking system, and a classy refined Mercedes.  Book an appointment and come take a look!!

 

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

