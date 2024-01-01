$25,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Mercedes-Benz GL550
**V-8 7-SEATER**
Location
Car Zone
2036 36th Street SE, Calgary, AB T2B 0X8
403-248-0245
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Cream
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 169,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Car zone is pleased to offer this beautiful, mint condition powerful V-8 7-seater Black 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL 550! Loaded with features, low kilometres for the year, incredible braking system, and a classy refined Mercedes. Book an appointment and come take a look!!
Vehicle Features
403-248-0245